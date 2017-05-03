Stumped by science? Let tutors from Emma Study Place guide you through these Primary 5/6-level questions

CATEGORY 1: MCQ

1. Emma conducted an experiment on a plant with variegated leaves. The plant was kept in the dark for 36 hours before the experiment. She chose a leaf and covered it with an opaque sheet of paper. The plant was then left in the sun.

Emma plucked the leaf to test for starch with iodine solution after 2 hours. The parts that contained starch were shaded as shown below.

Which of the following statements are true?

A) The part which was covered by the opaque sheet of paper is not able to photosynthesise.

B) The white part of the leaf can photosynthesise in the presence of light, water and carbon dioxide.

C) The green part of the leaf can photosynthesise in the presence of light, water and carbon dioxide.

D) The white part of the leaf cannot photosynthesise as it has no chlorophyll.

(1) A and C only

(2) A, B and D only

(3) B, C and D only

(4) A, C and D only

Answer: (4)

WHY?

The green part of the leaf contains chlorophyll. In the presence of light, water and carbon dioxide, it photosynthesises, making glucose (sugar) and expelling oxygen. Excess sugar is stored as starch, which can be tested by iodine. If starch is present, the iodine will turn dark blue. The white part of the leaf does not contain chlorophyll, hence starch is not found on the white area. By eliminating B, we can identify the correct answer as 4.

CATEGORY 2: OPEN-ENDED

1. Emma wanted to conduct an experiment to find out which material is most suitable to be made into a bath towel. She dotted strips of material A, B, C and D with water-soluble ink. The strips of material were left to hang in a basin of water as shown:

The materials are found to absorb water through capillary action and the water-soluble dots have been smudged along the length of each strip. The blotches of ink were observed on the strips of material after 30 minutes.

Based on observations, which material is most suitable to be made into a bath towel? Why?

Answer: (1) Material B. Material B has the most number of ink blotches compared with materials A, C and D.

2. The desert horned lizard (above) has a special layer of skin that enables it to survive in the desert. Its skin can absorb water from the ground through capillary action. When it is threatened, it puffs itself up with air to make it look bigger.

(i) "Its skin can absorb water from the ground through capillary action." What type of adaptation is this? How is it useful to the lizard?

Answer: Structural adaptation. Its special skin allows the lizard to absorb water by pressing its body close to the ground. This enables the water to be soaked up from the ground to the skin and into its body.

(ii) "When it is threatened, it puffs itself up with air to make it look bigger." What type of adaptation is this?

Answer: Behavioural adaptation.

Advice from Ms Chin: For open-ended questions, markers look for the correct science terminology or keywords. I often tell students to pretend their science teachers do not know much about science, so their explanation should be as clear and complete as possible. It is also vital to read the question carefully, as some answers can be inferred from it, like the one about the desert horned lizard.