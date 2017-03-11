Success stories of Malay families

Despite financial difficulties, a single mum manages to raise a successful family, and her son is now a law clerk at the Supreme Court.

This is one of 20 stories about successful Malay/Muslim families compiled by Berita Harian and self-help group Yayasan Mendaki in a book titled Rahsia Keluarga Bestari, or Secrets Of Successful Families.

Written by Mr Nazry Mokhtar, deputy editor of Berita Harian, the book will be launched today.It was commissioned by Yayasan Mendaki in conjunction with its 35th anniversary celebrations this year.

Mr Nazry, who has 20 years of experience in journalism, told The New Paper: "I have come across many families with successful children. These stories attract many readers. Many are inspired and want to learn the secrets of success."

Parents can learn tips on raising well-behaved and all-rounded children from it.

Yayasan Mendaki hopes the stories will inspire the community towards greater success.

Minister-In-Charge of Muslim Affairs, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, will launch the book at the open field in front of Eunos MRT Station this afternoon.

It will be sold at $30 at selected Popular bookstores and Haji Hashim bookstore at Joo Chiat Complex. Net proceeds will be channelled to the Education Trust Fund, used to provide financial assistance for educational purposes to Malay/Muslim families.

Visitors to the launch can get a 20 per cent discount. Mr Nazry will also be signing books. - ISABELLE LIEW