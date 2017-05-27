Sugar rush of colourful food at Geylang Bazaar

What are the new, trendy food and drinks to look out for at Geylang Bazaar this year? TNP got you covered.

"Rainbow", "Unicorn" and "Galaxy" are just some of the buzzwords at this year's Geylang Bazaar.

It seemed like wild bursts of colour were seen at - and being carried away from - nearly every stall.

2017 sees stall owners up their game and go all out to win over customers with creative, over-the-top food creations that boast bright psychedelic colours and funky names.

The result?

Instagram-worthy drinks, snacks and dessert that will leave you spoilt for choice - and waving farewell to your diet.

But be warned - there is a 99.9 per cent chance that you will leave with an extreme case of sugar rush.

With an apparent mantra of big and bold, here are some of the new, eye-grabbing offerings.

1. Charcoal Planet Ice Cream Bun ($8.50) and Candyfloss Burritos ($8)

WHERE: Fairyfloss (Stall MV33)

Full disclosure - at one glance, the Candyfloss Burritos seemed like many thinly-rolled, multi-coloured crepes stuffed with the hair of Troll dolls.

But rest assured they are just candy floss that comes in seven flavours - Thai mango, blueberry, strawberry, green apple, peach, orange and original.

Charcoal planet ice cream bun. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

You can also purchase the candy floss in a tub with 10 crepes- if you simply must have more floss.

If ice cream is more your thing, treat yourself to a Charcoal Planet Ice Cream Bun which includes cookies and cream flavoured ice cream and toppings like Fruity Pebbles and Fruit Loops.

Candy floss burrito. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

2. WHAT: Bucket Gangster ($7 - $8)

WHERE: Word. (Stall MV8)

The 'Mat Rep' bucket gangster drink. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

Take your pick from an 'Ah Beng', a 'Mat Rep' or a 'Minah'.

These are three versions of Word.'s enormous Bucket Gangster drink which should quench the thirst of your entire family while during that manic Hari Raya shopping spree at the Bazaar.

Can't decide which to buy?

'Mat Rep' seems to be the most adventurous option - it is made of ice cream soda, sour plum and lemon grass with lemon slices. Just reading the ingredients could send you dizzy.

3. WHAT: Glazed Churro and Ice Cream ($10) and lolly waffle ($5)

WHERE: Yummers In The Tumz (Stalls MV19 and 20)

Glazed churro and ice cream combo, as part of Yummers In The Tumz's Colossal Series. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

The dessert combination is part of the stall's Colossal series, perhaps a tribute to its sheer size.

It consists of a cup of ice cream with toppings but the icing on the cake is the glazed churro loop - big enough to fit your face through - that perches on top of it.

Definitely not one to hog for yourself.

It comes in four flavours - Caramel Pop, Cookies and Cream, Cheesy Berry and Choco Puff.

The lolly waffle. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

As for the lolly waffle, it's a small-sized dessert that packs a punch.

4. WHAT: Starlite Drink ($9.90)

WHERE: Rainbow Works (Stall MV29)

The Starlite drink. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

Warning: This drink might leave you seeing stars for a while after your first sip.

Picture every sinfully sweet thing that has ever existed and it is likely an ingredient in Starlite.

Whipped cream? Check. Bubblegum flavour, Fruit Loops and marshmallows? Check, check, check.

It's 'go big or go home' with this drink and the result is a pretty, pink extravaganza that is probably as close to a liquidised unicorn.

It even has a pink balloon as a finishing touch - talk about presentation!

5. WHAT: Rock Melon Bowl ($13.50)

WHERE: The Wicked Cream Singapore (Stall MV26)

The Rock Melon Bowl. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

Last year, the Watermelon Volcano - my personal favourite from last year's Bazaar - was all the rage.

This year, it has met its match in the Rock Melon Bowl.

Sitting atop a rock melon half, is a towering scoop of ice cream, two syringes containing coconut sauce, caramelised cookie bits and popping boba that explodes in your mouth.

The ice cream flavour of the week is peach blossom hokkaido milk. But you can expect melon hokkaido milk and sea salt gula melaka in the coming weeks.

6. WHAT: Slurpbag ($6)

WHERE: The Slurp Shack (Stall MV58)

The Slurpbag. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

This one's for when your body is staging a protest against all the evil sugar that you have consumed from one end of the Bazaar to the other.

What's better than piping hot noodles? Noodles that come in handy to-go bags that allow you to fuel up... as your eyes continue to look out for other food options to fill your tummies with next.

Choose from 'Open-Sesame' (noodles with Japanese sesame sauce), 'Ah-Laksa-zam' (noodles with laksa sauce) and 'Crab-a-boom' (noodles with chili crab sauce).

7. WHAT: Colourful Ramly Burger ($4)

WHERE: Sabariah's Kitchen (MV31 and 32)

Colourful Ramly burger. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

Yes, even Ramly burgers have levelled up. #trendy

8. WHAT: Grilled Cheese Seafood Platter ($10)

WHERE: Shellburnz Seafood (Stall MV14)

Grilled Cheese Seafood Platter. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

Could anyone say 'no' to seafood slathered with cheese?.

At $10 a platter for three scallops, two mussels and crab, the price is relatively worth it for this yummy seafood platter.

It's bite-sized, too, which is an extra bonus.

9. WHAT: Poke Bowl ($10) and Spicy, Wasabi or Oriental Pokeritto ($8 for half, $14 for a full wrap)

WHERE: Pokeritto (Stall MV48)

The Pokeritto and the Elements' juice drink. TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

If sweet snacks just aren't doing it for you anymore, Pokeritto is here to come to the rescue with some healthier options.

A Poke Bowl with rice, edamame, scallop, mussels, crab and tako? Mmmm.

10. WHAT: Chicken or Beef Scotch Eggs ($5 and $6 respectively)

WHERE: Loco Loco (Stall MV7)

Amidst the Ramly burgers, "galaxy" drinks and rainbow-coloured treats, these Scotch Eggs truly stick out.

Head here if you're feeling peckish but not entirely ready for a full meal.

11. WHAT: Dendeng Pizza ($5 per slice, $18 for a whole pizza)

WHERE: Zapalang (Stall MV6)

A trip to the bazaar is hardly complete if you leave without buying these slices of barbecued meat.

Over the years, dendeng has taken on various forms like the taco dendeng, for example.

This year, dendeng pizza might just be the new 'in' thing.