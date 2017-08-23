Sugar tax to fight sugar consumption?

What have other countries done to curb sugar consumption? And how has it worked out for them?

Some countries, such as Mexico and Brunei, have a sugar tax.

In Mexico, a study found that purchases of sugary drinks dropped by 5.5 per cent in the first year after the tax was introduced in October 2013. This was followed by a 9.7 per cent drop the following year. However, the effect on overall health has yet to be determined.

Interestingly, one of the earliest countries to implement a tax on soft drinks - Denmark - repealed it in 2014.

The tax had been in place since the 1930s and earned the Danish government some 450 million krone (S$97 million) in annual revenue.