Sungei Road vendors may move to Golden Mile Tower

The Sungei Road market may make a comeback this weekend at Golden Mile Tower, if the market's association manages to secure the necessary permits from the authorities.

Association chairman Koh Eng Khoon, 76, said the building management of Golden Mile Tower agreed to let them use the sixth-storey carpark to hold their flea market.

About 100 of 200 vendors have expressed interest in moving there. Of the lot, about 10 or so will be newcomers.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has confirmed that "planning approval is required before the commencement of use" and it has not received any applications from the association so far.

Speaking after the closing ceremony of Sungei Road Market yesterday, Mr Koh said that he will work with the authorities to obtain the relevant approvals needed.

He added that vendor registration for a spot at the new open-air site, to be called Golden Mile Tower Sungei Market, will take place tomorrow.

Daily rent will be $5 for association members and $10 for non-members. A security deposit of $100 is required, along with a one-year commitment.

According to materials distributed to vendors, the deposit will be confiscated if littering, the sale of illegal merchandise or fighting takes place.

Mr Koh said they will try this new location for a few months. He added that the monthly rent for the carpark space would be $10,000.

The new site has the capacity to house more than 160 vendors. Each vendor will have 1m by 2m of space compared with the previous 1m by 1m arrangement.

Despite the blistering heat yesterday, many people flocked to the Republic's last free hawking zone to bid it farewell and soak in the atmosphere on the final day.