Supermarkets embrace Nets QR code payment method

Supermarkets have begun to embrace the Nets QR code, a cashless payment system that hundreds of hawkers have been using since last September.

It works with a customer scanning a QR code on the payment terminal, which then accepts payment from Nets.

Cold Storage aims to be the first to roll it out at all its stores, by the end of this month. Giant, which has already begun to offer this, aims to do the same by the middle of this year, while Sheng Siong plans to introduce it by the end of the year.

FairPrice has been introducing this technology in selected stores since October last year, and said it will continue to do so at other outlets.

The system has been rolled out to more than 600 stalls in 20 hawker centres and school canteens since its introduction in September last year.

Cold Storage's Fusionopolis store, which opens today, will be its first outlet to have the Nets QR payment method.

"This is enabled through the unified Point-of-Sale terminals that are already installed in all Cold Storage supermarkets. We will enable Nets QR as the first mobile QR payment with more mobile payment options being explored currently," said its information technology director Eu Kwang Chin.

OTHER OPTIONS

A spokesman for Dairy Farm, which runs 7-Eleven convenience stores as well as Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets, said: "Other new payment options are also in the pipeline to be rolled out this year..."

A Sheng Siong spokesman told The Straits Times that other than Nets' QR code payment, it also wants to roll out Alipay by the end of this year .

Ms Lian Lay Yong, chief integrated support officer at FairPrice, said its Scan2Go system has seen 5,700 users register at its SingPost outlet, from when it was introduced in October to the end of last year.

The system allows shoppers to scan purchases with a handheld device as they shop, and scan a QR code to check out.