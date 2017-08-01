Singapore

Supporting re-employment of older workers

Isabelle Liew
Aug 01, 2017 06:00 am

CHANGES TO  RE-EMPLOYMENT LAW

  • The Ministry of Manpower raised the re-employment age from 65 to 67 from July 1 this year.
  • The new re-employment age of 67 will apply to locals who turn 65 on or after July 1 this year.
  • Eligible employees can be re-employed by another employer, provided it is done with the older employee's consent and the second employer agreeing to take over all applicable re-employment obligations.
  • If either condition is not met, the original employer still has to fulfil its re-employment obligations, such as offering an Employment Assistance Payment if the employer cannot find a job in its organisation for the older employee.
  • Employees who are 60 or older can keep their existing salaries without having their wages cut by up to 10 per cent as before.

 

