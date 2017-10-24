Surveillance cameras installed after wild boar incidents

There has been a string of incidents involving wild boars recently.

Following a spate of wild boar-related incidents, authorities have stepped up efforts to monitor the behaviour and movements of such wild animals.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) confirmed that surveillance cameras were installed yesterday in two locations - the forested area behind HillV2 shopping mall and near Hillview Rise.

AVA said these cameras will be deployed temporarily where necessary.

INCIDENTS

This comes after a string of incidents involving wild boars, the latest being last Thursday when a man suffered cuts and lacerations following an encounter at Hillview Avenue.

Last month, five people were taken to hospital after two accidents where vehicles collided with wild boars - on the Ayer Rajah Expressway near the Tuas checkpoint and in Lentor Avenue, respectively.

The AVA is working with National Parks Board, Wildlife Reserves Singapore, Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and the National University of Singapore to mitigate encounters with wild boars and ensure public safety.

Monkeys and macaques have also come into contact with the public, with reports of the animals even entering residences.

Acres advises the public to refrain from feeding, approaching or taking flash photography of wildlife animals when they encounter them.