To survive WWII, he was dressed up as a girl

Mr Tommy Wong says he is operationally ready for life.

Mr Tommy Wong was only three years old when the Japanese invaded Singapore in 1942, during World War II.

During the three years and eight months of the Japanese Occupation, his family took desperate measures to survive.

Now 78, Mr Wong needs a walking aid to move around. He still gives talks to national servicemen and students about the importance of Total Defence.

Armed with a hat and an umbrella for a walking stick, Mr Wong, a freelance tour guide, takes students on battle trails like Bukit Chandu, and shares his war experience with them.

He feels everyone should play a part in defending Singapore and is part of the Commitment to Defence (C2D) Ambassadors Programme.

It comes under Nexus, the Ministry of Defence department responsible for Total Defence.

Mr Wong's experience during World War II was one of the factors that prompted him to become a soldier.

He was a regular in the army from 1964 to 1989.

He said of the occupation: "It was a very tough time. We had no food. My sister had to carry me to queue for fish, and even then it was rotten fish."

KIDNAP BOYS

He was also dressed up as a girl because there was a rumour going around that the Japanese would kidnap boys.

He wore a girl's samfu (traditional everyday wear for Chinese women) and his hair was grown and tied in a ponytail.

Four of his sisters had to hide in a fake ceiling, and came down only for meals.

His father was jailed for sabotaging the Japanese, but was released after the war. His entire family survived.

In 1960, he joined the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps, where he realised the importance of being united and defending Singapore.

He said: "Once a soldier knows why he's here and that he is protecting his family, he will be committed to fight.

"This unity will be important in times of trouble. This is how you learn to be strong without using strength.

"Even if you are on a motorised wheelchair, you can hold a gun and still help to defend Singapore."

On Total Defence, he said: "The law states that you are an NSman for a number of years, but to me, I am operationally ready for life."

Yesterday, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen delivered his Total Defence message at the former Ford Factory in Upper Bukit Timah Road, where Singapore's British rulers surrendered to the Japanese on Feb 15, 1942.

He said the Japanese Occupation was a period of subjugation and deprivation that taught that generation two bitter but valuable lessons.

DEPEND ON YOURSELF

He said: "One, you cannot depend on others to defend you and two, the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.

"It created in the pioneer generation of Singaporeans a deep-seated conviction that if ever we were in charge of our nation's destiny, we will ensure a strong defence to keep Singapore safe and independent."