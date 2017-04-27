Suspected bullet found outside State Courts

Police were deployed to the State Courts building yesterday after an item suspected to be a bullet was found near the main entrance.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to an incident at Havelock Square at about 2.50pm.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene around 3.45pm, an area the size of half a badminton court was cordoned off and more than five police officers were conducting investigations.

An officer took photos of a small dark-coloured object on the ground and it was later placed inside an envelope.