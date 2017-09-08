Suspected drowning incident reported at Sentosa

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, police, and Sentosa's beach patrol were alerted to a suspected drowning case at Palawan Beach.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a suspected drowning case at Palawan Beach, Sentosa, at about 2.50pm yesterday.

Two fire engines, one marine vessel, an ambulance and officers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) were dispatched. Dart officers conducted an underwater search operation at a depth of about 4m in low visibility.

"As there was no sign of a case, the underwater search operation was called off at 6.30pm," said SCDF. "A periodic surface search will be conducted henceforth."

Two friends, students Shazwan Abdullah, 17, and 16-year-old Sonia Jumat, and flight attendant Nicole Tomm, 30, were lying on the beach when they told The New Paper they heard shouts of "help".

Ms Sonia said she spotted a pair of hands in the water along the edge of the safety net before it disappeared while Shazwan rushed to inform a nearby beach patrol officer.

A spokesman for Sentosa Development Corporation said that beach patrol officers responded to a request for assistance at about 2.30pm.

"Sentosa Rangers also alerted the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force, who arrived on-site to render further assistance," said the spokesman.