Suspected drug syndicate leader, members arrested; drugs seized

Two packets of about 1kg of methamphetamine were discovered by CNB officers during an operation on Tuesday.

The leader of a local drug trafficking syndicate and four other members were arrested, with more than $166,000 worth of drugs seized, in an operation before dawn on Tuesday.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement yesterday that officers nabbed a 34-year-old Singapore man, believed to be the leader of a local drug syndicate, after spotting him in the vicinity of Punggol Drive.

The man was driving his car while his associate, a 38-year-old man, was seen in another car with a 45-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. All of them are Singaporeans.

The syndicate leader tried to escape when officers moved in to arrest them.

Officers pursued the man in his car, which was subsequently found abandoned near Tebing Lane.

Following a search, they arrested him under a bridge in Punggol Promenade Riverside Walk.

Two packets of about 1kg of Ice, or methamphetamine, were discovered when officers retraced the man's escape route.

In a raid on the man's Punggol Drive home, they recovered another 243g of Ice, 516 Erimin-5 tablets, 390 Ecstasy pills and 200g of cannabis.

Meanwhile, a search of the man's car as well as the residences of the other suspects uncovered about 70g of cannabis, 50g of Ice, 2g of heroin, 23 Erimin-5 tablets, 2g of ketamine, two Ecstasy tablets and drug-related utensils.

CNB officers mounted a follow-up operation immediately and arrested another 42-year-old Singaporean man.

A total of about 82g of Ice, 70g of ketamine, 21 Ecstasy tablets, nine Erimin-5 pills and about 5g of cannabis were found at his Punggol Field home.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.