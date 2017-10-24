Suspected drug trafficker arrested with 1kg of heroin

Heroin, Ice and money were seized from the suspect.

A 52-year-old Singaporean man was arrested early on Tuesday (Oct 24) at a traffic junction for suspected drug trafficking.

The man was found at the traffic junction under the Woodsville flyover in the pre-dawn hours, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Tuesday. He had a small amount of "ice" or methamphetamine and cash amounting to $2,400 on him.

CNB officers searched the bicycle he was riding on and found about 1kg of heroin and 25g of "ice".

In total, about $107,000 worth of drugs was seized in the operation.

Investigations are ongoing.

If the amount of diamorphine or pure heroin he trafficked exceeds 15g, the man can be sentenced to death.

That amount of pure heroin can feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.