Suspected drug trafficker arrested after dramatic car chase

The suspect's female companion being led away after her arrest.

The suspect was driving a rented black car with a female passenger towards Yishun Avenue 2 early yesterday.

A suspected drug trafficker led the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Traffic Police (TP) on a car chase in Lentor Avenue as he tried to escape.

After he was cornered, the man used his car to slam into his pursuers' vehicles in a desperate attempt to flee, damaging four vehicles and injuring a CNB officer.

He was finally arrested after officers smashed his car window to get to him.

The drama unfolded in the early hours yesterday as the suspect was driving a rented black car with a female passenger towards Yishun Avenue 2, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

SPED OFF

The New Paper understands that he sped off after apparently realising he was being followed.

The CNB officers gave chase and called for assistance from the TP and also contacted the car rental firm.

Both parties sent cars to the scene.

While CNB officers tailed the suspect's car on the left-most lane of Lentor Avenue, TP officers pulled up on the right and signalled the driver to stop.

When the suspect slowed down, the rental firm's car cut in front of his vehicle. But he allegedly surged forward and hit it.

He then crashed into the TP car on the right before reversing into the CNB vehicle behind.

He allegedly did this several times in his bid to escape.

When the couple refused to come out of the car, a CNB officer broke a car window and officers arrested the suspect.

Lianhe Wanbao said his female companion tried to run towards a nearby condominium but was caught and handcuffed.

A joint statement by the police, CNB and Singapore Civil Defence Force said CNB arrested a 27-year-old Singaporean man in Lentor Avenue with help from the TP.

The statement added that he had tried to evade arrest.

About 4.3g of "Ice" or methamphetamine was recovered from his vehicle.

An injured female CNB officer, 39, was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an ambulance and was later discharged, TNP understands.

Investigations are ongoing.