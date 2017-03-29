SUSS to offer first master's in IP in Singapore

The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) will welcome students for its new Master of IP and Innovation Management (MIPIM) programme this July.

The two-year programme is offered on a part-time basis.

The three tracks - patent agency, IP management and IP technology - are for those aspiring to be patent agents, those seeking to transform their innovations and IP into commercial products, services and value, and those who wish to level-up their professional certifications.

IP and IP management skills are portable across many industries, said the head of the programme, Dr Eric Gan Kok Wah.

The patent agency track fulfils the legislated training requirements - as administered by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) - while providing the practice-based training to help candidates prepare for the Patent Agent Qualifying Examinations, another requirement for registration.

Students will also learn to effectively apply and practice IP management skills in various phases of the innovation life cycleand translate innovation and IP into business or commercial outcomes.

The MIPIM programme comes as a timely support to the government's recommendations in the recent Committee for Future Economy report to grow the community of IP and commercialisation experts here, said Dr Gan.

Students will also have the option of taking up a six-month project with industry partners to allow learners to apply the knowledge learnt in a real-world setting. Applications close on May 31.