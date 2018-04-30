Sustain efforts to improve productivity: Josephine Teo

Singapore's push to improve productivity has borne fruit, but the gains are not pervasive enough as some sectors of the economy continue to be disrupted, incoming Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday.

In her inaugural May Day message before taking over from Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say tomorrow, she urged tripartite partners - the Government, employers and unions - to press on with helping businesses transform and workers adapt.

Sustaining such efforts will be necessary to keep wages growing in the medium to long term, she said, striking a note of cautious optimism.

Her call was met with a pledge by the labour movement to press on with helping workers acquire skills that companies need as the economy restructures.

The National Trade Unions Congress has expanded its network to cover all working people in Singapore, and has also boosted its training offerings, said its leaders, Ms Mary Liew and Mr Chan Chun Sing.

The outlook for workers improved last year as Singapore's economy grew by 3.6 per cent, boosted by productivity growth of 4.5 per cent.

Full-time Singaporean workers saw real median income go up by 5.3 per cent in the period, compared to 1.3 per cent the year before.

Both Mrs Teo and Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap spoke of the need for the labour market to evolve, whether in training workers relevant to new industries, providing flexible work arrangements or adopting progressive hiring practices.

At the same time, the business climate must remain dynamic to encourage investments in new activities and create new jobs, said Mrs Teo.

"To progress as a society, we must ensure that everyone - regardless of age, gender and income level - can access better jobs and opportunities to advance."