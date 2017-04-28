Sweet new attraction at Universal Studios Singapore

Four characters, Mama Cookie, Cookie Monster, Chocolate Man and Candice Cupcake will make appearances at regular intervals.

Visitors to the Universal Studios Singapore (USS), especially those with a sweet tooth, can now look forward to a new attraction.

Open from now until May 28, A Chocolate Adventure is an interactive journey through a "chocolate garden" with life-sized "lollipops", hidden chocolates, and fondue fountains.

It is the first food and beverage-themed attraction at USS.

Located at the SoundStage 28, just before the New York zone, it spans the size of about four five-room HDB flats.

Admission to the garden is included with regular paid admission to USS, which is open from 10am to 7pm daily.

There are also character meet and greets with Mama Cookie, Candice Cupcake, Cookie Monster and Chocolate Man. Character appearances are scheduled at about every 30 minutes.

Here are four things to look out for at the attraction.

1.Fondue Garden

At the Fondue Garden, there will be four chocolate fondue fountain stations.

Four flavours are available: pandan, strawberry, white chocolate and chocolate.

Visitors can dip the marshmallows into the fountain for a delicious sweet treat.

The marshmallows are available in packets of two for a dollar. Each packet contains two pieces.

2.Cocoa Hedge Maze

The metre and a half tall maze is decorated with life sized cookies and lollipops.

There are also hidden Hershey kisses throughout the maze, and these are free for the public.

The hidden chocolate will be refilled whenever characters make an appearance, which is about every 30 minutes.

Cocoa Hedge Maze TNP PHOTO: ADELINE TAN

3.Lollipop Land

Lollipop Land consists of two green islands with styrofoam life-sized colourful lollipops.

An interactive station located at the side of the islands allow kids to decorate their own styrofoam life-sized lollipops and plant them at the lollipop land.

The lollipops planted on the island will be routinely rotated.

They can also choose to bring the lollipop home.

Lollipop island TNP PHOTO: ADELINE TAN

4.Cupcake and cookie workshop

The workshops for decorating your own cupcakes and cookies are located in the Cupcake and Cookie House, which is the centrepiece of the attraction.

Starting at 1pm with the cupcake decorating sessions, the sessions alternate between cupcakes and cookie sessions till 4.00pm.

Kids are provided with a cupcake or cookie. They can decorate it with six other toppings — such as sprinkles or chocolate chips.

Each session costs $6 and yes you get to keep the cupcake.