Swooping in to save the day

LTC SEAN YANG, 37

MAJ (NS) SAM YEO, 50

SSG YANG CHENGYU, 29

When the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on April 25, 2015, it killed almost 9,000 people and left 18,000 injured.

The challenge then was how to get aid to the small, landlocked mountainous country.

That was exactly Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Sean Yang's experience when he was activated to fly a C-130 cargo plane as part of the RSAF's relief efforts.

On the first of his two flights to the capital of Kathmandu on April 27, he and his crew were surprised to hear there was no place to land.

The airport was chock-full of other aircraft, all unloading their cargo of aid supplies.

LTC Yang said: "We tried to circle the airport for as long as possible. But eventually, we had to divert to land in India because we were running low on fuel."

They headed for Kolkata, about 640km away, where they stayed the night. The next day, they rushed back to Kathmandu, where they landed and managed to unload the supplies.

Major (NS) Sam Yeo, who was on another C-130 flight, faced the same problem. He said: "The parking was still tight. We were held up for half an hour before we could land."

He was on the C-130 as a volunteer backup pilot with 122 Squadron.

He had left the RSAF in 2000 to be a commercial pilot. He was in Frankfurt, Germany, when he heard about the earthquake and immediately took leave to return to volunteer. Maj (NS) Yeo left for Kathmandu on April 28, a day after he returned to Singapore.

While they circled the airport to land, Maj (NS) Yeo noticed many tents on the ground.

He said: "Many houses had been damaged so the tents were for the homeless. It was sad, but because of my RSAF training, I could focus on the task at hand."

On a third C-130 flight was Staff Sergeant (SSG) Yang Chengyu. He is a load master and calculates and plans the placement of cargo and passengers on the plane to keep it balanced.

SSG Yang said: "There was only a limited amount of time at the airfield as there were more planes waiting to land."

Since there were no forklifts, he and the rest of the crew had to get the help of Nepalese officers to transport the rations, medication and equipment they had brought.

At the same time, Singaporeans stranded in Nepal boarded the planes to be evacuated.

All in all, the RSAF transported people, equipment and relief supplies on 11 flights to Nepal, evacuating 71 Singaporeans and 24 Nepalese citizens in the process.

Though the RSAF teams had to deal with many uncertainties, LTC Yang said they remained confident in their ability to handle the situation.

He said: "That confidence was due to the collective experience of the whole team of pilots, navigators, flight engineers and load masters who had all been training together for years."