T4 primed and ready

There was a final rehearsal for Changi Airport Terminal 4 yesterday ahead of its opening next Tuesday, and the facility is now all ready for operations. The full-dress rehearsal involved about 1,500 airport staff and other participants, and all systems were tested and checked by airlines, commercial tenants, ground-handling firms and other stakeholders. The airport emergency services and Singapore Civil Defence Force also conducted a fire drill - the eighth and final test.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY