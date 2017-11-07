Take the stress out of outfitting your new home

(Above) Customers discussing with Gain City specialists on outfitting their new homes.

When you become a new home owner, you would want to ensure that you set it up with the best of everything.

Now here's the good news: you do not have to spend hours going from store to store to find those buys.

Home appliance retailer Gain City, one of the supporting partners for the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, has a solution at hand.

New home owners can shop for great discounts on gadgets and appliances through the Gain City New Home Owner Group Buy Event, which is available to new Build To Order (BTO) home owners, new resale flat owners and new executive condominium (EC) and private property owners.

The schemes available for BTO and resale flat owners are similar. But for EC and private property owners, it does not include air-conditioners and focuses on deals for other home appliances such as TVs, fridges, washers, vacuum cleaners, and cooker hoods.

By making Gain City your one-stop shop and joining its group buying scheme, it is easier to get all those appliances at cheaper prices.

Mr Sau Tan, Gain City's digital marketing executive, said: "There are great home appliance deals for new homeowners at Gain City.

"Gain City wants to be the one-stop shop for new home owners that gives more savings by offering them good deals, discounts and vouchers."

When you join the group buying scheme, you get low prices for buying the items in bulk. There are also exclusive bundle deals, vouchers and discounts for new furniture, as well as gadgets and appliances from brands such as Samsung, LG and Sony.

If you find any itemcheaper elsewhere, Gain City will match the lower price, as long as the required proof is provided.

All you need to do in order to be part of the group buying schemes is pre-register and pay a 10 per cent deposit to lock in the group buy prices for the items you want.

KEEP GOODS

Gain City can even help you keep the purchased goods free-of-charge for six months until you can pick them up and take them to your new home.

All BTO owners who make purchases will be given furniture vouchers to offset their purchases at the Home & Living department at levels 3 and 4 at Gain City's Sungei Kadut megastore.

The department includes furniture, mattresses and small home accessories.

New BTO home owners who are members of the scheme will also get one year of free Great Eastern HomeCover insurance.

BTO customers who spend $2,000 using the OCBC Cashflo card will also immediately receive $100 to offset their next purchase.

The Gain City Group Buy events are private sessions that are organised on a strictly by-invitation basis, and they are only for new home owners.

Each session is limited to 60 customers to ensure that each customer gets personal service from the sales specialists.

You can e-mail bto@gaincity.com to register your interest, or register online at www.gaincity.com/btooffers (for new BTO home owners), bit.ly/gaincity-resaleoffers (for new resale flatowners), and bit.ly/gaincity-ecooffers (for new EC and private property owners).

The group buy sessions take place on Fridays from 6pm to 10pm at Gain City Marina Square, noon to 4pm on Saturdays at Gain City Ang Mo Kio, and from 1pm to 6pm on Sundays at the Gain City Megastore in Sungei Kadut.

Engineer Lawrence Khoo, 33, and his wife, auditor Cecilia Lai, 30, recently became new BTO home owners.

The couple, who have been married for two years, learnt about the Gain City group buy scheme from a friend.

Mr Khoo said: "The group buy scheme will help us find what we need under one roof. The terms of the scheme are also attractive and the ease of choice and purchase, as well as the other accompanying offers, make Gain City a good choice."