Talk to show parents how to teach kids with news

Parents who want to encourage their children to improve their English and their understanding of the world can learn how to tap the news as a resource at home, at the fifth instalment of the askST@NLB series.

Ms Debra Ann Francisco, a teaching specialist with The Straits Times Schools team, will be sharing tips and strategies from her experience.

A teacher for 14 years before joining ST, she has had a hand in producing educational resources for the paper over the past five years, including the recent upper primary and secondary editions of Mastering English With The Straits Times.

Ms Francisco said: "I will be looking at ways that parents can turn different sections of the news into authentic English practices that can be used at home."

She and her husband also use the news to discuss topics with their three children - two in secondary school and one in primary school.

Ms Francisco added: "The news is a springboard to open discussions about issues that impact kids too - from culture and identity to terrorism."

As with previous talks in the series, the 1½-hour session will include a question and answer.

The talk will be held at the Central Public Library at 7pm on Friday. Entry is free. For more details and to register, go to str.sg/askDebra