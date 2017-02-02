Taming allergy? It's as easy as eating peanuts

After a year in the Food Oral Immunotherapy programme, Euan Davies can now eat peanuts without fear.

Whenever Mrs Yvonne Davies went out with her son, she would carry EpiPens - a medical device to inject epinephrine to treat acute allergic reactions - in her bag.

Her son, Euan, 16, is allergic to peanuts and all tree nuts. He is also mildly allergic to cats and horses.

His allergy is now under control, thanks to the Food Oral Immunotherapy (FOI) programme at the National University Hospital.

Mrs Davies, 53, and her husband discovered Euan's allergy when he ate his first peanut butter sandwich.

After just a mouthful, Euan, then 16 months old, started rubbing his face. He looked slightly flushed and was agitated. His lips also swelled to double their size.

In 2001, Euan was diagnosed after a skin prick test.

The Davies' home became a "nut-free zone" - every food item's label was scrutinised.

When eating outside, Mrs Davies was careful to avoid accidentally exposing Euan to peanuts.

For instance, the family stuck mostly to high-end Western or Japanese restaurants as peanuts rarely feature on their menus, and they are more accommodating with dietary needs, Mrs Davies said.

Often, the kitchen had to specially prepare Euan's food using clean kitchen utensils for fear of cross-contamination.

Mrs Davies said she initially resisted the idea of using peanuts to treat Euan's allergy.

"My worst fear has always been for Euan to accidentally ingest a peanut. I just couldn't wrap my head around the concept of purposely feeding him peanuts every day," she said.

Euan, too, was daunted by having to eat something he had been conditioned to "avoid like the plague" for years.

But Mrs Davies was encouraged by the positive results of her friends' daughters in the FOI programme, and started Euan on it.

He graduated from the programme last year.

Now, he has to eat 28 peanuts once a month to maintain his threshold of tolerance for peanuts.

Eating a Snickers bar or peanut M&M's is now a stress-free affair.

"I certainly am not as cautious as I used to be. I don't really care to look at labels either, as I know that my tolerance for peanuts is much higher than anything that could be in processed foods," said Euan.