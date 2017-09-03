Tampines man arrested for attacking his 74-year-old father with cleaver

A 43-year-old man was arrested after attacking his father in Tampines on Wednesday (Aug 30) night. The Straits Times understands that he had used a cleaver to attack his elderly father.

The incident occurred around 11.40pm at Block 164, Tampines Street 12.

A video posted on citizen journalism Stomp shows a man lying on the pavement while another man attends to him. Police officers are seen crouched down on the grass nearby.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for ambulance assistance at 12.10am on Aug 31 and immediately dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

The 74-year-old man was taken to Changi General Hospital with head injuries. The hospital was on standby to receive him, which is typical for severe injuries.

The police told The Straits Times they received a request for assistance at 11.38pm on Wednesday.

"A 43-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and police investigations are ongoing," said the police spokesman.

It is understood that he had used a cleaver, which was seized by police, and that the dispute was over money issues.

Neighbours told Lianhe Wanbao in a report on Saturday that they heard screaming sounds during the struggle.

The 74-year-old's condition had stabilised as of Friday night, his wife Madam Su told the Chinese evening daily.