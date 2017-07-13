Tan Cheng Bock appeals against court ruling on presidential election

Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock will appeal against the High Court's decision to dismiss his legal challenge on the upcoming presidential election reserved for Malay candidates.

When contacted yesterday, the deadline for filing an appeal, he told The Straits Times: "Yes, appealing, more details on my Facebook soon."

The High Court said in response to a media query that Dr Tan had filed a notice of appeal, and a date for the hearing will be fixed in due course.

Last Friday, the High Court had ruled that Parliament was entitled to decide the timing of a reserved election, to be held when a racial group has not been represented in the presidency for five continuous terms.