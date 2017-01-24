Tart 'em up, for a record

They are always a hit during festive occasions, and many here are looking forward to feasting on them this Chinese New Year. To celebrate the occasion, 1,628 residents from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC baked a total of 106,672 pineapple tarts at the SCS Bake-Out held at Allspice Institute over two weekends. Organisers used 25,120 tarts to form a Mandarin greeting - "having good fortune" in English - measuring 88 sq m and setting the record for "The Largest Chinese Character Made with Pineapple Tarts" in Singapore.