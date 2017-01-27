Taxis abroad exempted from child restraints

Taxis are exempted from child restraint laws in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Child restraint requirements differ in parts of the US.

In Washington, children have to be restrained in a child restraint system until they are eight, or at least 1.45m. Those older than eight, or taller than 1.45m, have to be properly restrained with a seat belt.

This does not apply to for-hire vehicles such as taxis, shuttle services and school buses.

In Florida, a child who is five or younger needs to have a crash-tested, federally-approved child restraint device.

This does not apply to taxis.

In the UK, children must use a child car seat until they are 12 or 1.35m-tall.

A child can travel without a child seat in private-hire vehicles and taxis if the driver does not provide the correct child seat.

However, they must travel on a rear seat and wear an adult seat belt if they are three or older, or without a seat belt if they are under three.

In Australia, public minibuses or taxis are exempted from the law that states that passengers up to seven must be in a suitable child restraint.

Uber, which is available in these countries, states in its community guidelines that drivers have to "act in compliance with all relevant state, federal and local laws and the rules of the road at all times".

Uber did not reply to The New Paper's queries by press time. - ISABELLE LIEW