TCM shops at Rangoon Road raided

Two massage parlours at Rangoon Road were raided on Wednesday

Three women from two traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) establishments were arrested on Wednesday (April 26) under the Women's Charter.

They were allegedly providing illegal sexual services.

Police officers conducted an enforcement operation on the two shops located near each other on Rangoon Road.

The TCM licencees of the two shops were not present at the time of the raid, which The New Paper witnessed.

Police often raid massage establishments to weed out those that operate illegally.

Last June, 75 people were arrested in a four-day enforcement blitz on unlicensed massage parlours and public entertainment outlets.

Last November, police also nabbed 81 women in raids at the Thomson, Paya Lebar, Selegie, Outram and Bukit Timah areas.

