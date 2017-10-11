Teacher of girl, 4, in Bukit Batok accident: 'She'd call herself a princess'

The wake is held at a public housing block on Bukit Batok Street 31.

When Ms Julien Caballero, 26, a teacher from Prince Siddhattha Child Care Centre found out Eleanor Tan Si Xuan, four, had been killed in a road accident on Monday, she felt like she had lost her own child.

She was speaking to The New Paper on Wednesday (Oct 11) at the girl's wake at an HDB flat on Bukit Batok Street 31.

Ms Caballero, who was Eleanor's form teacher last year when she was in N2 said: "She is just too young for this...it's so sad."

Eleanor and her maid, 37, were hit by a car at Bukit Batok Central towards Bukit Batok West Avenue 2.

The 53-year-old male driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act.

Three teachers and the principal of the child care centre attended her wake to pay their respects.

Ms Caballero said Eleanor was a chatty girl who loved to talk about anything.

She added: "She loves to share about how she cares about her little brother, how she would soothe him when he cried, or help feed him with his milk bottle."

She added that Eleanor was very girly and would often ask Ms Caballero to tie her hair.

"She would call herself a princess," recalled Ms Caballero smiling.

She added Eleanor had said she wanted to be either a doctor or a teacher when she grew up.

The teachers had gathered the children in the childcare centre yesterday (Oct 10) morning and told the children Eleanor would not be coming back.

One of Eleanor's close friends was teary eyed.

Ms Caballero said Eleanor became more mature after the birth of her baby brother. She was more willing to share her toys with her friends and would not squabble with them.

Lying neatly on the offering table at Eleanor's funeral were hairband sets, some cereal, Hershey chocolates and candies on the table.

Eleanor’s grandfather had brought boxes of roses to the funeral. TNP PHOTO: ANG TIAN TIAN

Surrounding her casket were colourful balloons brought by her grandparents. Her grandfather also brought boxes of roses, and her favourite toy sets were laid out on the floor.

Neighbour Ms Joyce Ong, 38, and her five-year-old daughter were at the wake.

She said: "It's very upsetting. Hopefully they (Eleanor's parents) can make it through these tough times."

Eleanor's grandparents said she will be cremated later this evening (Oct 11).