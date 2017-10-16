Teaching foreign workers to 'run, hide, tell' in case of terror attack

Foreign workers were taught to "run, hide, tell" in the event of a terrorist attack as the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) launched its first SGSecure campaign yesterday.

About 5,000 workers were equipped with knowledge to stay vigilant in situations that can threaten their safety and well-being, as they celebrated Deepavali at the Scal Recreation Centre.

The MWC also produced a set of brochures in four languages - English, Chinese, Tamil and Bengali - with the support of government agencies such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Manpower and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

MWC will also spread the SGSecure message in a series of roadshows at various dormitories and recreational centres.

SGSecure, a national movement aimed at preparing the public in the event of a terrorist attack, was officially launched in September last year.

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of MWC, told The New Paper that this is the first "concerted and structured" effort to customise the SGSecure message for migrant workers.

For instance, the brochures will contain information on appropriate action to take during emergencies and how to detect threats in their environment.

He said: "With proper knowledge, our migrant friends can also do their part in keeping Singapore safe and secure."

Mr Islam Md Nurul, 21, a shipyard worker from Bangladesh, said he found the messages in the brochures easy to understand.

He added: "The most important message I learnt is to inform the authorities during an emergency."

- LINETTE HENG