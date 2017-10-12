Teary farewell for 4-year-old girl who died in car accident

Eleanor's adult-sized casket was filled with her toys and outfits.

No words can describe Ms Jacelyn Wong's grief over losing her four-year-old daughter.

"I will miss everything, every single thing about Eleanor," said the mother in a trembling voice, her eyes filling with tears.

Ms Wong, 24, spoke to The New Paper at the girl's wake, shortly before the hearse left for the Mandai Crematorium yesterday evening.

Eleanor Tan died after she was hit by a car at Bukit Batok Central towards Bukit Batok West Avenue 2.

The family's maid, 37, was also hit and admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with severe injuries.A 53-year-old male driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act and investigations are ongoing.

Ms Wong told TNP that there were no traffic lights at the spot where the pair had crossed the road, but she responded to online criticism of her maid.

She said: "I believe in my own daughter and my maid. I hope people on social media would stop blaming my maid for the incident. I treasure her (the maid) a lot, she is just like family."

At the wake, Eleanor's adult-sized casket was filled with more than 20 of her outfits and toys, including her favourite plush toy dog. Colourful balloons from her grandparents surrounded the casket.

Her grandfather, Mr Ang Li Shun, 53, also brought boxes of pink and red roses, which were later handed out to visitors who attended the funeral.

Mr Ang, a private-hire car driver, told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao: "Eleanor is already gone, now what we want to do is to give her a nice send-off to heaven."

He described Eleanor, his only granddaughter, as a bubbly and obedient girl.

Eleanor's grandmother, Madam Lin Yue Lian, 47, was seen laying out cereal, chocolates and milk on the offering table.

Madam Lin, who works in the beauty industry, told Wanbao that she was undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancerwhen Eleanor was born.

She had felt depressed then, but "Eleanor's birth brought hope into my life, she was a gift bestowed by heaven," said Madam Lin.

Eleanor's hairband sets were also laid out neatly on the offering table.

Ms Julien Caballero, 26, Eleanor's form teacher last year at the Prince Siddhattha Child Care Centre, said Eleanor would often ask her to tie the girl's hair for her.

"She called herself a princess," recalled Ms Caballero smiling.

Three teachers and the principal of the child care centre attended her wake to pay their respects.

Ms Caballero said she felt like she had lost her own child when she found out about Eleanor's death.

"She is just too young for this... It's so sad. We will never forget her."