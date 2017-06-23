Teen arrested for $230 robbery

A 16-year-old has been arrested for robbing a shop of $230 at Yishun Avenue 5, the police said yesterday.

The teenager had entered the shop, which The Straits Times understands is a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chong Pang, at 10.55pm on Monday.

Armed with a knife, he robbed a 22-year-old, understood to be a 7-Eleven employee, of $230 in cash.

After the victim made a police report, Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers conducted investigations and arrested the suspect at Yishun Central on Wednesday.

If convicted of armed robbery, the teenager can be jailed for at least five years and not more than 20 years. He will also be liable to at least 12 strokes of the cane.