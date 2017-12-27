Teen arrested after driving lorry into gas utility box

A 16-year-old boy drove a lorry into a gas utility box in Jalan Kayu on Christmas evening, causing fumes to leak.

He is believed to have stolen the lorry and driven it into the gas regulator box near Block 447A, Jalan Kayu, at 6.20pm.

He was the only one injured in the accident, the police told The Straits Times yesterday.

The accident occurred when a nearby coffee shop was full of diners, an eyewitness told evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The 66-year-old, who gave his name as Mr Huang, said: "The lorry hit the box, then reversed and hit the divider before rushing onto the grass. It all happened very quickly and was very shocking."

The teen was taken conscious and alert to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The teen, who did not have a valid driving licence, has been arrested for driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, the police said.

- LYDIA LAM