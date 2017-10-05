Teen charged for e-scooter collision that left housewife in coma

A teenager who allegedly caused grievous hurt to a housewife while riding an electric scooter was charged in court yesterday.

Nicholas Ting Nai Jie, 18, is accused of grievously hurting Madam Ang Liu Kiow by riding the e-scooter on a pavement running through the front of a bus stop in Pasir Ris Drive 1.

He hit the 54-year-old woman, causing her to sustain life-threatening head injuries.

The alleged offence occurred at 10.06am on Sept 17 last year.

Earlier reports said that Madam Ang was hospitalised for three months, had multiple mini strokes and two brain operations. She was in a coma for about a month.

Parliament passed a law on Jan 10 allowing personal mobility devices (PMDs), including e-scooters, and bicycles on public paths. PMDs cannot be used on roads.

If convicted, Ting can be jailed for up to four years and/or fined up to $10,000.