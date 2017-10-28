Teen cyclist charged with causing death of elderly man by rash act

A young cyclist was charged in court yesterday with causing the death of a 73-year-old pedestrian by a rash act.

Khairul Hairuman, 19, is said to have been cycling along Lorong Ah Soo in the direction of Upper Paya Lebar Road at about 5.20pm on April 13 when he caused the death of Mr Tong Cheng Poh at a pedestrian crossing.

The charge said he failed to exercise caution when approaching the pedestrian crossing by riding between the first and second lanes, and he failed to conform to a red-light signal and keep a proper lookout.

This resulted in his bicycle hitting Mr Tong, thus causing his death.

An earlier Shin Min Daily News report said Mr Tong was on his way home after getting an item from his daughter's place when he was hit.

He lived in a flat in Hougang about 150m away.

He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was in a coma for close to 12 hours. He died at about 4am the next day.

Khairul, who had no lawyer, indicated that he intends to plead guilty.

His case will be mentioned in a community court on Nov 14.