Teen dies after fall from 12 storeys in tragic game of hide-and-seek

"Don't worry mummy, I'll come back for dinner; just keep the food for me."

Those were 16-year-old Ng Jun Hui's last words to his parents, they told The Straits Times yesterday, the final day of the boy's wake.

Mr Ritchie Ng and his wife are looking for answers. How did their son fall 12 storeys to his death while playing a version of hide-and-seek in the sky garden at Block 79D in Toa Payoh Central in the wee hours of Tuesday?

A former classmate who was with the boy told Mr Ng that his son had mistakenly hopped over a wall at the edge of the garden.

The 53-year-old Grab driver said he has asked the police for surveillance footage from near the site, which he also plans to visit tomorrow to see if the sky garden has enough "security measures" to prevent falls.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at around 12.30am.

The garden, which links four blocks of flats, is surrounded by railings and walls.

Most are around 1.6m high but some are shorter.

According to Mr Ng, a female former classmate of his son, who sat for the O levels last year, had messaged the boy at around 10pm on Monday.

She asked him to spend time with her at the sky garden.

Jun Hui, who lives at Toa Payoh Lorong 8, had gone to the sky garden a few times.

Also at about 10pm, Mr Ng had asked his wife, 47-year-old pre-school teacher Amy Wong, to call and check on their son as he had been out the whole day.

That was when he told her to keep food for him.

At about 1.30am, police turned up the family's door.

Mr Ng said: "My whole mind was blank and when my wife heard the news, she started shouting and crying."

The couple also have two daughters, aged 14 and 17.

Describing his son as compassionate, Mr Ng said Jun Hui would help his classmates at Guangyang Secondary School whenever they were in need.