Teen dies in Johor after motorcycle accident

Joshua Tan was weeks shy of his 18th birthday. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

Two weeks before his 18th birthday, Joshua Tan and his girlfriend visited Johor last Friday for an early celebration.

But they met with an accident when they were thrown off their rented motorcycle at 1.30pm in Kukup, Johor.

Joshua, 17, was directed to a hospital by a doctor and got a private-hire Grab car at 3pm.

He reached Columbia Asia Hospital three hours later, where he was found to have suffered internal haemorrhaging and a damaged liver, and required immediate surgery.

The driver stepped forward to act as a guarantor for the underage boy, offering his house and car as collateral.

Joshua, the youngest of three brothers, became unconscious after surgery and died around noon on May 5.

Lianhe Zaobao reported on Monday that Joshua, who studied at PSB Academy here, did not have a motorcycle licence.

Unfamiliar road conditions and excessive speed may have caused him to lose control, his brother told a reporter.

The family, who had not been informed about the trip, learnt about the accident from Joshua's girlfriend and rushed to the hospital that evening.

The funeral service for Joshua will be conducted today at Mandai Crematorium.