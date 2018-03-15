Teen gets detention order for posting friend’s nude pictures online

A teenager, unhappy that his sex partner refused to become his girlfriend, decided to get his own back by posting photographs of her naked on her Twitter account.

The part-time waiter, who had taken the snaps without the girl's consent or knowledge, even changed her password so she could not remove them, a court heard.

The 18-year-old boy was sentenced to a 14-day short detention order yesterday after pleading guilty on Feb 14 to one count each of insulting the girl's modesty and transmitting two obscene pictures of her.

He was also given a six-month day reporting order and must perform 140 hours of community service.

Offenders given short detention orders have to serve a brief stint behind bars of up to 14 days.They will not have criminal records after serving their sentences.

Due to a gag order, neither the boy nor the girl can be named to protect her identity. Both are 18.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said the pair met through an online game in April last year.

They became friends and the girl later gave the boy the password to her Twitter account.

The accused suggested tying the victim’s hands. The victim consented and he tied her wrists to the bed frame. Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling

They became more intimate over time and would indulge in consensual sexual activities at each other's homes.

He wanted to be her boyfriend but the girl, who was seeing another man, rejected him.

On Aug 18 last year, she invited him to her home and they became intimate in her bedroom.

DPP Chee said: "The accused suggested tying the victim's hands. The victim consented and he tied her wrists to the bed frame. The accused then took a singlet to blindfold the victim."

After undressing the girl, he performed a consensual sexual act on her before using his mobile phone to snap two pictures of her naked without her knowledge or consent.

The pair drifted apart after this encounter when he continued to try wooing her into a romantic relationship.

To get back at the girl for ignoring him, he logged into the girl's Twitter account at around 3pm on Sept 3 last year and uploaded the two obscene pictures.

The girl's friends notified her about the pictures about 20 minutes later and she called the boy, demanding that he delete them.

After the pictures were taken down, the girl alerted the police.

He is now out on bail of $5,000.

For insulting the girl's modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.