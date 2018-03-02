Teen mother of two children gets two year probation for selling drugs

A 16-year-old single mother of two, believed to be the youngest drug trafficker in Singapore, was put on two years' probation yesterday for selling a packet of drugs to a youth.

The accused, who is now pursuing a three-year course in retail services, had admitted to selling a packet of methamphetamine, or Ice, to a 17-year-old youth at a Housing Board block in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on May 30 last year. The methamphetamine, weighing at least 0.26g, was sold for $80, the court heard.

The accused said she did not make any money from the transaction, but had earned $10 a packet from some of the earlier 10 transactions with the youth.

District Judge Eddy Tham told the accused to cherish the chance given to her, or the consequences would be very dire for her and her children.

He noted that her mother, who is in her 50s, has a very serious health condition and is undergoing radiotherapy.

"You are very young and a mother of two. You have to grow up very fast. Your mother needs you to grow up as well. She needs you to support her. She is also taking care of your children. She is an amazing woman," said the judge.

The accused was arrested on June 5 last year, two days after the youth's arrest.

The court heard that he would leave money at a staircase landing at the HDB block and the accused would collect it and place a plastic packet containing the drug at the same spot. She would call him and tell him "okay". He would then go there to pick up the packet.

The accused had obtained her supply of Ice from a 22-year-old who has not been charged.

Investigations showed that the accused's mother had repeatedly advised her "not to play with drugs", but she did not listen.

Under the probation order, she will undergo two years of split probation. She will be electronically tagged for 12 months and will remain indoors from 10pm to 6am.

She also has to attend a drug intervention programme and undergo regular and random urine tests. Her mother was bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.