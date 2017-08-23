Teenagers put their lives on the edge of 16th-storey ledge

The students were in school uniform while they dangled their legs over the ledge at Riversound Residence in Sengkang.

A group of lower secondary students were seen flirting with danger on a 16th-storey ledge at Riversound Residence in Sengkang on Monday.

A man who lives across the street alerted The New Paper after he saw five students in uniform walking on the ledge and dangling their legs over the edge.

He said he saw a boy who was sitting try to stand up while facing the wall.

"I was so scared I kept praying he would not fall backwards," said the man who declined to be named.

He reported the incident to the management office of the condominium, and the students' parents have been notified, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

The condo management did not respond to TNP's queries by press time.

More pictures have since surfaced of other students climbing onto the condo roof.

A resident said the teenagers should be educated about how they are risking their lives by doing dangerous acts.

"The right approach could prevent these kids from committing silly acts that could result in death," he said.