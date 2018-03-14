Teens accused of trying to break into store

Three teenagers were in court yesterday for allegedly attempting to break into a Little India jewellery store with an oxy-acetylene blowtorch.

Saatish Gautham and Jamal Razeen Abdul Ghani, both 19, and Mohammad Faris Mohammad Fadzir, 17, each faces one count of attempted housebreaking.

They are accused of committing the offence at the Jewel Palace shop in Buffalo Road at around 4.40am on Sunday.

According to court documents, the trio tried to dismantle the store's shutter door and lock with the blowtorch. Officers from Central Police Division established the teenagers' identities through ground inquiries and police cameras. They were arrested in an eight-hour operation that started at 6pm on Sunday.

If convicted of attempted housebreaking, they can each be jailed for up to seven years and fined.