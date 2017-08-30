Teens played game to decide who would rape girl

In December 2013, three teens played a game of scissors-paper-stone to decide who would be first to rape a 13-year-old girl.

After Bryan Ong Jing Chong won, he pulled the victim, who was resting, off a bunk bed.

But he did not have sex with her and instead pinned her down on a mattress together with Tan Wei Guang.

Alson Tan Yu Seng then penetrated her without a condom. They stopped and released her only when they heard Tan Wei Guang's brother knocking on the bedroom window.

Tan Wei Guang, now 20, was sentenced to reformative training yesterday for abetting Alson Tan in committing the offence.

Alson Tan and Ong, both 18 now, were also sentenced to reformative training earlier this year.

Offenders sentenced to reformative training have to spend between 18 months and three years in a reformative training centre. They must also follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.