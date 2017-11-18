Temasek Poly goes cashless for a good cause

At Temasek Polytechnic's (TP) first cashless carnival yesterday, buyers paid for everything from henna to carnival games with their phones.

The polytechnic had turned its biannual Campus Care Network (CCN) Day into a cashless affair, one of several initiatives it is rolling out to be a cashless campus.

To make a purchase at the more than 100 staff- and student-run stalls, customers would scan a QR code using a mobile app.

Design student Farhan Supa'at, 19, who was selling merchandise, said: "Going cashless is more convenient. I do not have to deal with insufficient change when given a big note."

CASHLESS CANTEEN

On Nov 3, TP launched its first cashless canteen, where food is ordered using a variety of e-payment methods.

Although still unfamiliar with cashless transactions, Mr Farhan added: "I need to learn about things I do not usually do. It is all about adaptability."

Two foodcourts, three canteens and two cafes in TP will also go cashless by February.

With funds raised from the carnivals, CCN assists financially needy students in TP.

Since 2004, about $850,000 has been raised, benefiting some 4,000 needy students. About $80,000 out of the $100,000 raised from last year's two CCN Days were set aside for needy students.

One recipient is first-year student Sabrina Noor, 20, whose father had gangrene and kidney failure during her first week of school.

Upon receiving news of her father's leg amputation, she broke down in the middle of class.

After his death, her mother, a sales assistant at Robinsons department store, struggled to provide Miss Sabrina with food and transport allowance.

This worsened when the diploma in communication design student, who was already working part-time then, needed a laptop for school.

Much to her relief, she was granted $250 from the CCN fund for a MacBook Pro and was given financial aid by TP.

She said: "I am immensely grateful for supportive friends, understanding lecturers and TP's (financial) help.

"CCN us an amazing way to help needy students, and more people should know of this."