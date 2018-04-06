Temasek Poly launches micro- learning courses for busy workers

Ms Low Yen Ling (standing, right) and Temasek Polytechnic principal and CEO Peter Lam (in blue).

What do digital marketing, food safety, semiconductor fundamentals, oral presentations and counselling have in common?

They are all among the 60 mobile micro-learning courses (MLCs) that Temasek Polytechnic (TP) rolled out for busy professionals yesterday, in collaboration with Gnowbe, a micro-learning app.

"MLCs allow learning to take place in pockets of free time such as while commuting to and from work, or during break times at work," said TP principal and chief executive Peter Lam.

"The other benefit of MLCs is that content can be updated quickly."

They fall into two categories: standalone Certificated courses, and Accredited Suite courses, which give credits for full or partial exemption for modules in TP's diploma or post-diploma programmes.

Each MLC comprises 10 to 20 lessons which can be completed in 15 minutes a lesson. In comparison, traditional courses could span one to four months.

From now till June 4, Singapore citizens and permanent residents will be able to enrol for free in one MLC out of a basket of 34. The course catalogue can be found on the school's website.

Additional courses are between $19 and $89 for the same period.

After the two-month launch period, the module fees will range from $49 to $149.

Singaporeans who enrol in the MLCs over the next 12 months can also use their SkillsFuture credit to offset the costs.

More than 285,000 Singaporeans used their SkillsFuture Credit in 2016 and 2017, and over 4,900 people have enrolled in SkillsFuture Series courses as of February this year, said Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Trade and Industry.

"This growing motivation to learn and keep up with the rapid pace of economic and technological changes is a good sign," she added.

TP hopes to achieve 100,000 sign-ups by the end of the launch period.