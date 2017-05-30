Temporary ban on aerial activities

Aerial activities such as kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying unmanned aircraft will not be allowed over parts of the country on selected days and times in June, July and August.

This is to ensure the safety of low-flying aircraft rehearsing for the flypast in this year's National Day Parade (NDP), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the NDP 2017 Executive Committee said in a statement yesterday.

Aerial activities in the temporary restricted area can also be a danger to people and property on the ground, the statement added. The restricted zone covers The Float @ Marina Bay and surrounding areas, extending from ground level to 183m above mean sea level.

The dates and times when the restricted area is in effect include those of the rehearsals and preview shows of NDP 2017 as well as the parade on National Day, Aug 9.

It is an offence to conduct aerial activities within or into the restricted area, unless authorisation by the CAAS is given, and Singapore Armed Forces personnel will be deployed to conduct enforcement activities.