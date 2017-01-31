Terrex vehicles return home, sent  to camp for routine checks

The Terrexes, seen covered in tarpaulin, about to be unloaded at PSA's Pasir Panjang terminal yesterday afternoon.

The nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured vehicles held in Hong Kong for more than two months arrived in Singapore yesterday.

Singapore's Ministry of Defence said the nine Terrex infantry carrier vehicles and other equipment, which were seized on Nov 23, arrived at 2.40pm yesterday, and would be transported to an SAF camp for post-training administration.

"The standard post-training administration for all vehicles and equipment include thorough serviceability checks and routine maintenance," the ministry's statement added.

The armoured vehicles were covered in tarpaulin and were seen being offloaded onto trailers at PSA's terminal in Pasir Panjang yesterday afternoon.