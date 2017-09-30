Tertiary students in challenge to raise awareness of open government data

They wanted to help Singaporeans make more informed decisions when buying and selling Housing Board flats.

So Mr Ng Chee Siang, 23, and his university friends created a video on the valuation of HDB purchases through the years, tapping into the Government's open data portal at data.gov.sg

The team is one of 12 from tertiary institutions competing in the first National Data Viz Video Challenge finals today.

Organised by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), it aims to raise public awareness of open government data.

The portal has more than 1,200 data sets from 70 government agencies. Topics include the economy, transport and health.

Teams were required to incorporate data analysis, storytelling and video production into their submissions, themed "How Open Data makes a difference for you and me".

GovTech chief executive Jacqueline Poh said: "The inaugural Challenge hopes to support the drive of Singapore's open data movement by tapping on tertiary students' creativity and enabling them to see the usefulness of open government data that is available to the public."- JULIA TAN