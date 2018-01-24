Thanks to Reddit, strangers become tour guides to Canadian woman here

A Canadian visiting Singapore for the first time turned to online forum Reddit to ask for a tour guide - and was taken around the island in a week-long trip that she called "mind-blowing".

Ms Michelle Christine, a 30-year-old comedian, was in Singapore for a week en route to Australia.

"I thought I would like a tour guide for a day, so I posted on Reddit, and to my surprise I got a bunch of students saying they would help," she said yesterday.

She posted on Reddit on Jan 13, and landed in Singapore on Jan 17. She met up with a local university student, who took her to see Marina Bay Sands, Gardens By The Bay and a hawker centre, where they had chicken rice.

Ms Christine met about 100 people through Reddit. Most turned up for her two free comedy shows - 50% Canadian, 100% Crazy, Let's Laugh! - held over the weekend at The Merry Lion comedy club in Circular Road.

She is leaving today with great memories.Her favourite part of the trip was Gardens By The Bay, which she had seen in BBC documentary Planet Earth 2.

She said: "I would totally come back. Singapore blew my mind." - LYDIA LAM