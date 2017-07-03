Their N.E.mation! 11 animation wins them trip to Disney studios

The four Cedar Girls' Secondary School students went on a tour of some of the world's best animation and film studios in the US last month.

Pixar, Disney, Warner Bros.

Four Cedar Girls' Secondary School students went on a tour of some of the world's best animation and film studios in the US last month thanks to their winning animated short, Our SG Dollar.

It tells Singapore's history through banknotes, and the video beat nine other finalists at N.E.mation! 11, an annual competition to bring students' vision of Total Defence to life through digital animation.

The grand prize was a 10-day trip to San Francisco and Los Angeles in California to visit movie studios and theme parks.

At Walt Disney Animation Studios, the team was taken through some of the work that went into critically acclaimed film Zootopia, including lighting and digital manipulation.

Said Gwyneth Tey, 16: "We did not expect the kind of flexibility that they had because we went in thinking that it was just film and editing.

"After seeing the background work, we now understand that even the tiniest aspect is important to make a show."

The team was also surprised by how unique the offices were at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

"It was a surprise for us when we saw that everyone's work space was so personalised," said Gwyneth.

"One looked like a street in Japan and when we walked over to the next one, it was like a bar."

The team also went to visit Universal Studios Hollywood and Disney California Adventure Park.

Gwyneth added that the team's N.E.mation journey has helped them grow as individuals. The girls are more outspoken and willing to try new things now.

Gwyneth said: "Maybe in a few years' time, we will try to relive this N.E.mation journey."