Their N.E.mation! 11 animation wins them trip to Disney studios
Cedar Girls', who won N.E.mation! 11, visit US animation and film studios
Pixar, Disney, Warner Bros.
Four Cedar Girls' Secondary School students went on a tour of some of the world's best animation and film studios in the US last month thanks to their winning animated short, Our SG Dollar.
It tells Singapore's history through banknotes, and the video beat nine other finalists at N.E.mation! 11, an annual competition to bring students' vision of Total Defence to life through digital animation.
The grand prize was a 10-day trip to San Francisco and Los Angeles in California to visit movie studios and theme parks.
At Walt Disney Animation Studios, the team was taken through some of the work that went into critically acclaimed film Zootopia, including lighting and digital manipulation.
Said Gwyneth Tey, 16: "We did not expect the kind of flexibility that they had because we went in thinking that it was just film and editing.
"After seeing the background work, we now understand that even the tiniest aspect is important to make a show."
The team was also surprised by how unique the offices were at Walt Disney Animation Studios.
"It was a surprise for us when we saw that everyone's work space was so personalised," said Gwyneth.
"One looked like a street in Japan and when we walked over to the next one, it was like a bar."
The team also went to visit Universal Studios Hollywood and Disney California Adventure Park.
Gwyneth added that the team's N.E.mation journey has helped them grow as individuals. The girls are more outspoken and willing to try new things now.
Gwyneth said: "Maybe in a few years' time, we will try to relive this N.E.mation journey."
N.E.mation! now open to young adults as well
N.E.mation!, the annual contest for school students to express their thoughts on Total Defence through digital animation, is now open to another age group.
In the upcoming N.E.mation! 12, in addition to the existing student category, individuals between 17 and 35 years of age can submit their story ideas online under the Youth Crowdsource category, following this year's theme Together We Keep Singapore Strong.
Colonel Joseph Tan Boon Kiat, director of Nexus, said the pilot version of the category is designed to increase youth participation and spark conversations about Total Defence among young adults.
He said: "This category aims to attract those aged 17 to 35 to think about our current threats and challenges and submit story ideas on what individuals and community groups can do to keep Singapore strong."
The 10 best ideas selected will be adapted into 30sec animation clips done by students from Nanyang Polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education College Central, who are partners of N.E.mation!.
Said Col Tan: "These students are being trained to be animation professionals and they have been producing very high quality products.
SHOWCASE
"We thought this collaboration would be an excellent opportunity for them to understand the importance of Total Defence to our society while at the same time, honing their craft and showcasing their talents to Singaporeans."
The contributors of these stories will each win CapitaVouchers worth $200.
The final animation video will be screened on free-to-air television and major media platforms.
Registration has been open since June 19 and will close on Aug 6 for the Youth Crowdsource category and on Aug 13 for the student category.
Young adults are encouraged to attend a workshop on July 15, 9am to 1pm at *SCAPE Gallery, to pick up techniques for brainstorming and developing story ideas.
- AFIQ ROSLAN