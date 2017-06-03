These kids' books are dino-mite

A simple doodle led author Zed Yeo, 33, to create a cartoon dinosaur world for children aged four and above.

He created A Saurus Series picture books, along with self-taught artist Mavis Tan, 32, also known as Mister Mineko, last year. The books are meant to make reading fun for children.

There will be a launch for the two newest volumes, Harmonysaurus and Roughlysaurus, at Booktique in Citylink Mall tomorrow.

They are books five and six respectively in the 12-book series, which is set to be completed by next year.

The event, which starts at 3.30pm, will include a storytelling session as well as quizzes and games.

Each book, which is priced at $7, features a dinosaur whose name reflects its personality.

On the latest additions, Mr Yeo, an academic librarian, said: "Harmonysaurus is about staying united in the face of distrust, while Roughlysaurus is a screwball comedy about why it is probably a good idea to be meticulous."

He said the story ideas stemmed from issues he felt should be discussed, such as the concept of terrorism, which is explored in Harmonysaurus.

In the story, an evil dinosaur sets out to ruin a potluck party.

He starts a food fight and turns the dinosaurs against one another. In the end, Harmonysaurus uses a clever idea to restore peace to Thunderlizard town.

FRIEND

Mr Yeo roped in his long-time friend, Ms Tan, a full-time educator, to collaborate on the series as she was able to illustrate the dinosaurs simply.

This is her first picture-book series.

She said: "I do art mostly as a hobby, but I was touched by Zed's manuscripts and found them meaningful."

About 2,000 copies of the first four books have been sold, and Ms Tan said the reception was good."We have had friends tell us that their children will hug their favourite book in the series to sleep at night," she said.