They aid women during that painful time of the month

(Front row, from left) Co-founders of the pslove company, Mr Caleb Leow and Miss Tan Peck Ying, and the rest of their team.

It started when she wanted to overcome a long-time problem - menstrual cramps.

Encouraged by her boyfriend and business partner Caleb Leow, Miss Tan Peck Ying decided to start the pslove company, which sells heat pads to relieve period pains, in 2014.

Miss Tan, 29, who used be an assistant manager at NUS Enterprise, said: "I was taking medication for a large part of my life. I wanted to create something that women could use on a regular basis to aid them through their difficult time during the month."

Mr Leow, 28, co-founder of the company, added: "I used to buy hot water bags for her and realised how inconvenient it was."

The team is made up of six women and one man. Mr Leow had to do customer surveys and ask women about menstrual issues, including the brands of sanitary pads they use.

He said: "I never predicted I would be doing this but I guess you never know where life takes you."

Mr Leow handles the business operations and the online ordering system.

Miss Tan added: "He was the one who got our first customer; the manager of Ngee Ann Polytechnic Co-op agreed to place our products on their shelves."

Marketing lead Yoong Jia Jun, 24, said: "I love working here as the team is small and we love talking about make-up and other girly topics like period cycles.

"We tend to forget (Mr Leow) is there, but sometimes he'll chime in with his knowledge of (sanitary) pad brands. We are now used to it, so it's not too weird."